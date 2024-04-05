Stellar Blade director unsure on DLC, New Game Plus coming with post-launch update

HQ

Stellar Blade's release is just a few weeks away, and while a lot of people have already decided that they're getting the game for one reason and one reason only, the director Kim Hyung Tae has recently spoken about the plans after launch.

More costumes are coming in post-launch updates, and there will also be a New Game Plus mode as well. Speaking with Ruliweb (via GenkiJPN), Tae also clarified that there will be no microtransactions added, bar one exception.

"We want to make it clear at this point that Stellar Blade will not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of beyond what they paid for the package," he said. "The only exception is if we create collaboration costumes with another company's IP, those may be sold for a fee. Also, there is no New Game+ in the launch version, so please look forward to it being updated very soon."

Will you be buying Stellar Blade at launch, or waiting to see what's added in the updates?