Stellar Blade developers already working on their next game

Stellar Blade - thanks to its exciting gameplay, interesting setting, and absolutely nothing to do with the look of the main character at all - is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches of April. It seems the developer behind the project is aware of this potential success, and is already looking towards its next project.

On Shift-Up's website, we can spot multiple positions open for a new project, which is going to be a sci-fi action game. That does sound pretty similar to Stellar Blade, but there's one slight catch. This game is going to be designed for PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

That likely means something on the level of Stellar Blade in terms of visuals and performance, is out of the question, but it doesn't rule out a follow-up title. We'll have to wait and see what Shift-Up has in store.