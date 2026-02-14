Stellar Blade developer seems to imply Switch 2 or Xbox releases

HQ

When Stellar Blade was announced, any discussion about the game was promptly reduced to chatter about Eve's derrière and her alarmingly vacuum‑sealed wardrobe. When it finally premiered on PlayStation 5 in 2024, it turned out that Shift Up had put a lot of work into the gameplay, and it received consistently high ratings and sold very well, with an extra boost when it was released on PC in 2025.

Now it seems that Shift Up wants to broaden its audience and release Stellar Blade to more formats, with Xbox Series S/X probably being the most likely candidate, but perhaps also Switch 2. In the company's latest quarterly report, we can read:

"...we are reviewing platform expansion beyond PS5 and PC to broaden audience reach. This approach is expected to both introduce the title to new players and gradually build anticipation for the next chapter in the series.

We expect 2026 to be a year in which more users experience the existing title while momentum and anticipation builds toward the next phase of the Stellar Blade franchise."

We already know that the sequel to Stellar Blade will be released as a multi-format title, and based on this, it sounds like the developers want future fans to have a chance to enjoy part one before they tackle part two.

How do you interpret this announcement, and would you buy Stellar Blade if it came to Switch 2 and/or Xbox Series S/X?