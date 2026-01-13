Stellar Blade developer ended 2025 by rewarding its staff with Apple gear and a hefty bonus

HQ

Korean studio Shift Up has routinely rewarded its staff with gifts and bonuses at the end of the calendar year for the immense performance of Stellar Blade. At the end of 2024, this included big bonus cheques and even PS5 Pro units. Now we know what the developer had in store for 2025.

As reported by Seoul Economic Daily, it's said that Shift Up rewarded its team with lovely $3,400 bonuses once more, but matched this with a set of Apple AirPods Max and an Apple Watch too.

These rewards are deserved of course, as reports have previously noted that Stellar Blade is the best-selling PlayStation exclusive single-player PC title ever, not to mention the huge success it achieved on PS5 as well. The future will likely only see this success continue, as Stellar Blade 2 is in the works.

Have you played Stellar Blade? If not, don't miss our review of the game.