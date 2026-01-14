Stellar Blade developer believes AI is necessary to even the playing field with massive developers

HQ

Artificial intelligence and how it is utilised in the world of game development is still a hotly debated topic, with some arguing that it has no place in it whatsoever, some seeing its benefits, and others embracing it entirely. One developer that believes the technology is useful is the Korean Shift Up, creator of Stellar Blade, who in a recent interview expressed that it's helpful in aiding the studio punch upwards.

As reported by GameMeca (thanks, Automaton), Stellar Blade director Hyung-tae Kim has expressed that AI helps the studio compete with the major AAA titans that have development teams and resources that massively dwarf the studio.

"We devote around 150 people to a single game, but China puts in between 1,000 to 2,000. We lack the capacity to compete, both in terms of quality and volume of content," Kim explains.

He goes on to add that the idea of AI in game development is not to replace human workers but to enable them so that "one person can perform the work of 100 people."

What is your stance on AI being used in video game development? Do you think it will come into play in production of Stellar Blade 2? For more on Shift Up, the developer's 2025 employee bonuses were recently revealed.