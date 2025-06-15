Stellar Blade breaks records on Steam —Thanks to China

HQ

Stellar Blade has sold exceptionally well on Steam since its release a few days ago, with over 183,000 concurrent players—setting a new record for PlayStation on the platform. One region where Stellar Blade has been particularly successful is China, and according to reports, over 63% of PC players are from there—figures that have been confirmed by multiple sources. In comparison, North American players only make up around 8% of the player base.

This pattern isn't unique to Stellar Blade. For example, 70% of Black Myth: Wukong's players also came from China—a game that likewise broke records on Steam. So what's behind this success? A large part of it can likely be attributed to the historical restrictions that have made console gaming difficult in the country, making PC the primary platform for many.

But it's also impossible to ignore the fact that these impressive numbers signal how the Chinese gaming market—especially on PC—is growing rapidly. Hopefully, this also means we'll see more major studios and games emerging from the region in the near future.