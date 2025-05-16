Stellar Blade becomes region-locked in 132 countries

HQ

So it was time again. For some reason, Sony has decided to region-lock the PC version of Stellar Blade in 132 countries, in other words, make the title completely unavailable to a large part of the world's Steam users.

As we all know, this is not the first time Sony has done this, and it specifically affects countries where the Playstation Network is not officially available. For example, players in countries like Estonia and Lithuania will not be able to purchase titles like The Last of Us Part 2, God of War Ragnarok or Helldivers 2 on Steam.

In addition to the region lock, Stellar Blade will also use Denuvo, a rather obnoxious DRM tool that has often been criticised for negatively impacting performance. Sony hasn't officially commented on which countries are affected by the region lock, but it seems to follow the same pattern as previous titles.

Stellar Blade will be released on Steam on 11 June.