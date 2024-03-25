Stellar Blade announces demo release on March 29th

HQ

Stellar Blade is the next big PlayStation exclusive coming in just over a month, on April 26th. Being a brand new IP, Sony has decided that it's time for gamers to get a first hand look at what this action title is going to be all about.

Stellar Blade will release its free demo on 29 March (Good Friday) at 14:00 GMT/ 15:00 CET. Being a public holiday, we're sure this will be a great way to spend the weekend. According to the press release, the demo will start from the beginning of the game, going through the tutorial where EVE lands on Earth as part of the 7th Air Squadron to fight the Naytiba threat.

Shift Up has also confirmed that those who complete the first part of the demo will be able to transfer their save file to the launch version, so there's no need to go through it again.