Stellar Blade announced for the Switch 2

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During this afternoon's Nintendo Direct, Stellar Blade was showcased for the Switch 2, where Eve - wearing more or less nothing - takes over Nintendo's platform after sweeping the board on the PlayStation 5, in what can be considered something of a modern classic. A sequel in the series was shown during Sony's State of Play a couple of weeks ago, but now Nintendo players will also get to kick and shake their booty in Shift Up's epic.

We have a third-person game to look forward to where timing, precision, and acrobatics take centre stage. The game has been rumoured to be in the works, but it's now confirmed to launch in 2026. We didn't get a specific date, but expect more details later this year.