Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade 2 confirmed, to be released before 2027

Shift Up is looking to build on the massively successful action title.

HQ

Shift Up has announced that a sequel to Stellar Blade is in development, with a planned launch within two years. This is according to their quarterly report, where the game is listed as part of their future ventures.

Stellar Blade quickly became a huge sales success when it was released for PlayStation 5 last year, which also made its producer one of the richest people in all of South Korea. In addition to the sequel, Shift Up is also working on a new project that they internally call Project Witches.

Next up is the long-awaited PC launch of the game, which will take place on June 11, complete with a whole host of new features and upgrades for those with a strong enough computer.

What do you hope to see more of in Stellar Blade 2?

Stellar Blade

