Stellantis will be ready with plenty of small cheap EV's by 2028

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If there's one particular car conglomerate that's had a hard time adjusting to a modern world of electric drivetrains, it's Stellantis, the massive company that owns everything from Fiat to Citroen, from Jeep to Maserati.

We've seen some quite middling financial reports coming from the company, but they will be betting big on small, electric cars going forward from a few select brands (which we've covered before).

According to Top Gear, Stellantis will be laser-focused on the European EV market, offering small, cheap EV's for a world where the buying power is set to shrink even further.

The new models will fall under Stellantis' freshly announced "E-Car" program, with the first vehicles set to roll out of the company's Pomigliano plant in Italy - currently home to the Fiat Panda. According to Stellantis, the "E" stands for "European, Emotion, Electric and Environmental friendliness," which is corporate-speak for: small EV's built cheaply in Europe for European cities.

Now, exactly how these cars will look and perform is yet to be seen, and 2028 is still a ways off, but there seems to be a plan for the immediate future, at least.