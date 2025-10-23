Stellantis new CEO calls for changes to EU emissions to save the car industry

HQ

Stellantis is today one of the largest car companies in the world with 14 well-known car brands under its belt. They have a newly appointed CEO and he has now appealed to the EU to rewrite the rules on emissions, because according to him they are well on their way to killing the car industry. The car giant that owns Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and more is in crisis and several factories are at a standstill. Now the new CEO Antonio Filosa is demanding that the EU tear up its unrealistic CO2 requirements and the ban on combustion engines. This via Reuters

"Having EU imposed such stringent targets in such a short period of time has displaced both supply and demand. We need to change the rules and offer customers the full range of vehicles they want and can afford."