Stellan Skarsgård was "very scared" to do his Andor monologue

There are plenty of memorable moments in Andor, but few stand out quite as much as the monologue from Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael where he speaks about all that he has sacrificed for the dream of the Rebellion.

Speaking recently to Moovy TV, Skarsgård revealed he was nervous when stepping into that monologue, because of the strength of the dialogue. "I didn't want to f*ck it up," he said. "It's not about remembering the lines, it's about getting on the right track... You can come in and in the first line and [realise] you're on the wrong track and then it's f*cked."

"I was very scared to do that monologue because it was so good," he said. It took Skarsgård a reported 10 takes to get the monologue right, but fans would likely agree that he absolutely nailed it.

Skarsgård also mentioned after a recent stroke, he has to have lines fed into his ear nowadays so he doesn't mess them up. Bonus points for going through all that and still being able to nail big scenes like this.