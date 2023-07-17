Stellan Skarsgård criticises streaming giants, "They only think about money"

HQ

"Of course we're going on strike," said Stellan Skarsgård when interviewed by SVT Nyheter häromdagen. the other day. The celebrity also described the whole thing as expected and went on to slam the streaming giants when he spoke to TT.

"The new tech companies, Amazon and Netflix and others, they only think about money."

Skarsgård also told SVT that:

"Tech giants want to hire people for a day and then use them in media, in known and unknown universes, forever. This must be stopped."

He is not the only Swedish world star to speak out about the situation, as Rebecca Ferguson, who stars alongside Tom Cruise in Dead Reckoning Part One, told TT that:

"I feel annoyed and angry, but also happy that it is happening. We must have changes."

Alexander Karim, who stars in the upcoming Gladiator 2, highlighted the problems with AI when he spoke to TT, describing the imagery as invasive.

The strike, now in its fourth day, has already had a major impact on many ongoing shoots and we can expect many upcoming blockbusters to be postponed, especially if the strike is prolonged.