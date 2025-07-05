Stellan Skarsgard and Elle Fanning appear in Neon's Sentimental Value

Production company Neon has become quite well known for its horror projects, like Longlegs, The Monkey, Together, Cuckoo, and Presence, but it does also do many other movies in a wide array of genres. Neon gave us Anora and will soon also deliver The Life of Chuck and Splitsville, and this is on top of Sentimental Value too.

This latter film follows two daughters as they look to reconnect with their estranged father. It explores how the one is offered a role in their eccentric father's next and anticipated movie, and then about how after turning down the role it's given to an up and coming Hollywood star instead. This leads to a complicated family dynamic, one that is further split as this young star weasels her way into the estranged group.

Sentimental Value is headlined by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as the daughters Nora and Agnes, with Stellan Skarsgard set as the father Gustav. The up and coming actress is played by Elle Fanning, and as for when the film will debut, it's slated for arrival on November 7.

Check out the trailer for the film below.