Steins;Gate Re:Boot remakes the original visual novel next year

If you like your visual novels, you'll have heard of or played Steins;Gate. If you've not done either, then luckily for you, Mages Inc. has announced a remake of the 2009 classic called Steins;Gate Re:Boot.

This is yet another remake of the original game, and this one comes with enhanced visuals as well as additional story content. As we've only got a short trailer announcing the game, we can't really go into detail about those extra features.

We don't even know what platforms the game will release on, but it is slated to join the mega year that 2025 is shaping up to be. The story of the original game follows a group of students as they discover a futuristic technology that can let them shape the past.