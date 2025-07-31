Stéfanos Tsitsipás reconciles with his father, but suffers early exit from Canada

HQ

Stéfanos Tsitsipás announced that he has reconciled with his father Apóstolos, and has reappointed him as coach, one year after the breakup. Apóstolos had been training Stéfanos since the player was 12, and helped him reach tennis elite, including three Grand Slam finals. But last year, he suddenly announced their breakup.

In retrospective, Tsitsipas said his "reaction and behaviour weren't mature" and that he lost control, but has since reconciled (via Punto de Break). And after last Wimbledon, when Tsitsipás latest coach, Goran Ivanisevic, said that he "never seen such an unprepared player in my life" when Stéfanos was eliminated in first round, the Greek player asked his father.

"Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began. After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me, my father. I'm grateful to share the court and the road ahead with him once again. We've been through every chapter of this journey together, and this next one feels right. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward", Stéfanos posted on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Greek player, former World No. 3, is suffering a sporting crisis and currently sits at World No. 30. His first match since he returned with his father, however, was another first-round exit at the Canadian Open against Chris O'Donnell.

Before the defeat, Tsitsipás admitted to be feeling "better and better. Three weeks ago, I couldn't have imagined being in the position I am now because I was in very bad shape, especially physically."