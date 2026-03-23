Stefanos Tsitsipas loses 6-0, 6-1 to Arthur Fils: one year trapped in third round exits

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Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered one of the most shocking defeats in his career, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Arthur Fils in 55 minutes at the Miami Open, his heaviest defeat ever, fifth time out of five matches where he loses to Fils (shocking compared to the 12 times out of 13 matches Tsitsipas has beaten Alex de Miñaur).

During the match, Tsitsipas complained to the chair umpire about the lights in the stadium being too dim. "You should be ashamed of yourself", he said to the referee. "I can't see the ball, I don't know how he can see the ball", said a trembling Tsitsipas, having lost the first set already.

The 27-year-old Greek player started a promising run at the Miami Open, defeating World No. 6 Alex de Miñaur in straight sets, but was humbled by Arthur Fils, the 21-year-old Frenchman currently ranked 31.

It's been a few tough months for Tsitsipas, now ranked 51, who hasn't managed to pass further than round 3 in any matches since his last tournament victory, the Dubai Tennis Championships in February March 2025. According to Jeu, Set et Maths, Tsitsipas has lost six times in his first match, nine times in his second match, and five times, including Miami 2026, in his third round, a lack of consistency that extends now for a year, disappointing for the former World No. 3 and Australian Open and Roland Garros finalist.