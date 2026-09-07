Stefanos Tsitsipas' defeat also ends the longest streak in tennis, of 151 years

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When Ben Shelton defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open round of 16, setting up a duel with Carlos Alcaraz, he inadvertently ended the oldest uninterrupted streak in men's tennis. For the last 151 years, since the first men's Slam took place at Wimbledon in 1877, there had always been a player who used the one-handed backhand, one of the most traditional strokes in tennis, in the semi-final of at least one of the four Grand Slams per year.

However, 2026 has been the first year in 151 years, after 524 Grand Slams, in which no man who uses the one-handed backhand has made it into semis: there were none in Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and now that we are in the quarter-finals of the US Open, none of the eight players remaining at Flushing Meadows use this elegant but out-of-fashion stroke.

In fact, Tsitsipas even joked, in his previous round, that he "wanted to start a movement, #KeepOneHanderAlive or something", and explained that he has been mentoring a young player in Japan to encourage him to still use that stroke.

Only Musetti kept the one hander alive last year, but no luck this year...

One month ago, tennis author Bastien Fachan shared the list of players who still use the one-handed backhand in tennis, with only Lorenzo Musetti, Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniel Altmaier, Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard and Aleksandar Kovacevic in the top 100.

Tennis experts have even counted how many times a player who uses or used this stroke has reached the semis of a Grand Slam. At the US Open, no men did it since the 2020 edition (Dominic Thiem, who defeated Zverev that year).

Last year, only Musetti, who reached the semis of Roland Garros 2025, kept alive the streak, that is now officially over... thanks to Shelton, who defeated Tsitsipas and who also defeated Shapovalov in the previous run.