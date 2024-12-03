SteelSeries Apex Pro 3rd Gen keyboard is even faster and smarter

HQ

SteelSeries has long prided itself on its Apex Pro keyboard series being the fastest keyboards on the market, and that is something that the peripheral maker is doubling down on with the latest iteration of the gadget.

Known simply as the Apex Pro 3rd Gen, this new device uses OmniPoint 3.0 switches in an attempt to be even faster and also smarter than the keyboards that came before it. These Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches are claimed to be able to push the boundaries of how responsive a keyboard can be, but how does it work in practice?

We've got our hands on a few different versions of the Apex Pro 3rd Gen to make the keyboard the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget and how it operates in practice. Check out the video below.