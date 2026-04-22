Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless (Gen 2)

As we have written many times before, it is by no means easy to produce a competitive lightweight mouse in 2026. Following a series of rock-solid offerings from leading players in the market, expectations are sky-high, and as these are usually quite expensive, they must not only perform well but also not be lacking too many key features.

SteelSeries has traditionally had a good grasp of what consumers want, and also has a habit of delivering this without charging too much for the products. The latest addition to the range is an upgrade of their perforated performance mouse, the Aerox 3 Wireless, and at first glance, it's actually a comprehensive makeover.

First and foremost, it's still perforated: that means holes in the plastic in a traditional honeycomb pattern across the entire surface. This means the weight has been reduced to 68 grams, 8 grams more than Logitech's Pro X2 Superstrike, but it also costs 40% less, so perhaps this is acceptable. It appears to be designed to be compact, which makes it a bit small for a bloke with big hands like me, and the ambidextrous design also means there's no sculpting where you place your right thumb. The result is a slightly compromised design, in my opinion, but I'm apparently alone in demanding a more sculpted design profile. Because yes, you can use it left-handed, and that's all well and good, but you can't reposition the two mouse buttons anyway, so it's not entirely ambidextrous after all.

There's 120 hours of battery life via 2.4GHz, which works via a dedicated dongle that, unfortunately, cannot be stored inside the mouse itself. Fortunately, there's also Bluetooth 5.0 here, offering up to 200 hours of use. Although it is perforated, it has IP54 certification thanks to a so-called AquaBarrier coating against dust and water. They have also increased the size of the PTFE feet underneath, so the mouse glides more smoothly.

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Taken together, this results in a design and functionality that, broadly speaking, hits the mark. All the most crucial aspects of a modern, versatile performance mouse are present, and apart from the slightly too small design (for me, at least), it is comfortable enough.

The sensor is once again SteelSeries' own TrueMovie 26K, an optical sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI - an upgrade from the previous 18,000 - and it now also features a 4,000Hz polling rate that's technically four times faster than before. This is achieved via the SteelSeries Quantum 4K Wireless connection, which has been rock-solid throughout the testing period and doesn't, as such, lack any competitive features or functionality. Overall, this can easily be considered 1:1 tracking on a par with the aforementioned Logitech model, and in the more twitchy titles such as Counter-Strike 2, one could argue that the 4000Hz polling rate in particular makes a noticeable difference.

This naturally has an impact on battery life, as the 120 hours are specified at 1000Hz, but honestly, most people would probably just plug it in in that situation, or accept the drop in battery life under those specific circumstances. One could argue that the fact the mouse weighs the same as the 2022 model is a bit disappointing, but when the PTFE feet glide so well and the specifications allow for such fine-tuning, it's probably not that crucial, even for the most hardcore users.

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SteelSeries has delivered here, and although I would have liked a slightly larger build, and perhaps a return to the more customisable physical design that allowed users to swap side panels for a more sculpted, comfortable profile, it's hard to argue against a mouse costing a good £100 that delivers so much.