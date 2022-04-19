Steelrising officially delayed to September

HQ

The French developer Spiders and the publisher Nacon has unfortunately bad news as yet another game has been confirmed delayed, which means the summer is still getting thinner for gamers. This time it's Steelrising that has been affected, a game that gives us a very alternate take on the French Revolution.

How alternate, you might wonder? Let's just say that this version of King Louis XVI has support of a powerful mechanical army. This doesn't mean that the revolution is doomed though, as they still have Aegis. This is a lethal automaton with seemingly ninja like capabilities - that will be played by you.

Instead of the planned release in June, Steelrising is now coming on September 8 instead for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.