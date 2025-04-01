Steel Seed delays release to April 22 on PC and consoles

HQ

Stealth action adventure Steel Seed announces a slight delay to its PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release. The title from Italy's Storm in a Teacup, known for Close to the Sun, has run into some last-minute difficulties, and has opted for a slight delay before a succession of patches. Although we were expecting it on 10 April, it will now be released on all platforms on 22 April. Publisher ESDigital Games' marketing manager Ilia Svanidze announced the decision in a press release:

"Since the announcement of the game, your enthusiasm has been truly inspiring and we know how much you have been looking forward to a deep dive into a dark sci-fi future on all platforms. That's why we want to be completely upfront with you: we have encountered some technical hurdles related to the cross-platform porting of the game when conducting our cross-platform certification tests. Rather than rush the launch on consoles and risk a potentially poor user experience requiring rapid patching, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to delay the launch. Our goal is to ensure that all players, regardless of platform, enjoy a smooth and polished experience. We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our players. This additional time will allow us to optimise and polish all versions for launch so that they meet the standard we know you deserve."

In any case, a demo is available on all platforms for Steel Seed, as well as our interview during last Gamescom, which you can find below.