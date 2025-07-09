Steel Hunters to shut down in October

HQ

Wargaming's futuristic mech action game Steel Hunters looked like a blast when it was first revealed. It released in April and found a passionate fanbase, but not quite a big enough one, it seems, as the developer has decided to sunset the project, just three months after its Early Access launch.

"Today we share difficult news: we've made the decision to sunset Steel Hunters," reads a message on Steam. "You've given us so much passion and support but unfortunately we've come to the conclusion that continuing development is not sustainable. We know this isn't the news anyone wanted to hear and we genuinely share in your disappointment."

If you're a fan of Steel Hunters, it's probably worth sticking around for the next 90 days, until the game shuts down on the 8th of October. New custom games will allow you to make memories with friends, a farewell tournament will celebrate the game one last time, and until the end of its days, Steel Hunters is giving players access to all Hunters for free, including those that haven't been revealed yet.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we're seeing a new live-service venture shut down rather quickly. As more games try and vie for people's time in this saturated space, it becomes more difficult for a new title to leave its stamp.