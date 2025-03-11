Steel Hunters set for Early Access debut in April

HQ

April just got a little bit busier. Following its announcement back at The Game Awards in December 2024, developer Wargaming is now ready to open the doors to its upcoming mech--based multiplayer action game, Steel Hunters.

The title that combines battle royale and extraction-based mechanics will be debuting to begin with as an Early Access project where fans will be able to experience a slate of the gameplay without spending a penny thanks to its free-to-play model.

As for why Steel Hunters will be launching initially as an Early Access game, Wargaming has stated in a press release that this "empowers the community to actively shape and evolve the game through their feedback until its full release, ensuring it becomes the most engaging and satisfying mech-shooter experience."

With several playable character classes known as Hunters to choose from, Steel Hunters will be debuting in its Early Access state on April 2 via Steam and Wargaming Game Center, and with this in mind a new trailer for the game has been published, which you can see for yourself below.