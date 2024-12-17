Steel Hunters Revealed During the Game Awards

HQ

Bringing a unique blend of battle royale and extraction mechanics, the new free-to-play (F2P) mech shooter from Wargaming is expected to release early next year. However, beta testing on PC remains open until December 22nd via steam.

Players take control of distinct mechs, with Wargaming emphasizing that understanding the intricacies of your chosen machine matters far more than quick reflexes. Cooperation and tactics in this PvPvE experience are of utmost importance.

Each team must gather resources, level up, and upgrade their gear as quickly as possible before the final battle at the extraction point. Each mech operates differently and requires strategic finesse to fully utilize its potential. This is combined with classic strategies such as ambushing or flanking. Hunters work in pairs, and using abilities in tandem to create a symbiotic gameplay style appears to be essential.

Currently, there are seven different classes revealed, with an eighth class to be unveiled "soon."

The game is built with Unreal Engine 5 and features fully destructible environments, adding a new dimension to tactical gameplay.

Additionally, the game will offer numerous build options, gear combinations, collectibles, and cosmetics.