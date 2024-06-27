SteamWorld Heist II is around 30 hours long

HQ

SteamWorld Heist II is set to make its arrival on PC and consoles at the start of August, but we've already had the chance to play the game in a preview that you can read in depth right here.

During our time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest, we had the chance to catch up with Thunderful's Petter Magnusson to learn more about this turn-based strategy sequel, including how long it will actually take to complete.

"Yeah, this game clocks into almost 30 hours. And, yeah, it's still like a main story campaign. There's probably even more than that if you want to do everything. But there are choices along the way in terms of which missions you want to complete. You don't have to do all of them, but it is a pretty involved story that starts out with this crew, as I mentioned. And, yeah, well, they're trying to find out what happened to this ocean here."

Watch the interview below to learn more about what makes the new naval system so special and why Thunderful wanted to make a Heist sequel after almost a decade away from the series.