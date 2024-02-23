SteamWorld Headhunter might be cancelled

HQ

The SteamWorld series has always been interesting and offered several great games in various genres. One of the most interesting upcoming projects is SteamWorld Headhunter, scheduled to release in the second half of this year, and when it was announced back in 2021, Thunderful Games described it as "a stylised and colourful, third-person co-op action adventure with a head-popping twist".

Unfortunately, it seems like we might never get to play it. As noted by the analyst MauroNL, the game was suddenly completely absent from their release lists in their latest quarterly report. At the same time, the publisher noted "recorded write-downs of $48.7m in goodwill and $9.5m in capitalized development cost", as a sign that at least one bigger project has been cancelled.

Officially, the game is now "put on hold", and unfortunately, there is a big risk that it might not be released. Ever. Check out the three concept images below, and let's keep our fingers crossed that this game might still be saved.