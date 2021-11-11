SteamWorld Headhunter announced with a teaser trailer

One of the games revealed during yesterday's Thunderful World conference was a brand new SteamWorld title from the Swedish developer Image & Form. This is their first SteamWorld title since SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech was launched first half of 2019, and seems to be something completely different for the franchise.

It should be noted that while this series is mostly famous for the two quirky Metroidvania inspired SteamWorld Dig titles, there is also a tower defence game, a 2D turn-based tactics shooter and a deck-building RPG. This time, Image & Form is exploring the co-op action adventure genre. According to the developers, we can look forward to "a stylised and colourful, third-person co-op action adventure with a head-popping twist".

Exactly what this twist is, is currently unknown. Other things we don't know is what formats it will be released to and when it is coming. But judging from the first trailer, it will be quite the looker with wonderful design. Check it out below, and under it is three pieces of key art as well.