SteamWorld Build shown in cozy launch trailer

It's been four years since the release of SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, but today it's finally time to return to Thunderful's equally charming and weird franchise again with the premiere of SteamWorld Build.

This time we're offered a fairly unique mix of city-building and dungeon crawling as we are tasked with building, upgrading and taking care of a mining town, and also recruit miners to get all the valuable resources from below the ground - something that's harder than it sounds as there are aliens down there.

SteamWorld Build is available now for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass). To find out more about this charming game, make sure to read our review and watch the launch video below.