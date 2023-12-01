Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build shown in cosy launch trailer

It's time to build your own mining town and get all those valuable minerals.

It's been four years since the release of SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, but today it's finally time to return to Thunderful's equally charming and weird franchise again with the premiere of SteamWorld Build.

This time we're offered a fairly unique mix of city-building and dungeon crawling as we are tasked with building, upgrading and taking care of a mining town, and also recruit miners to get all the valuable resources from below the ground - something that's harder than it sounds as there are aliens down there.

SteamWorld Build is available now for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass). To find out more about this charming game, make sure to read our review and watch the launch video below.

SteamWorld BuildScore

SteamWorld Build
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

We've been uncovering alien technology and growing a town in The Station's strategy title.



