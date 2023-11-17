SteamWorld Build is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

HQ

The Station has announced that it will be helping to bolster the Xbox Game Pass line-up come this December when SteamWorld Build makes its debut, as the simulation game will officially be joining the Xbox Game Pass portfolio on day one, when it launches on December 1.

As revealed in an Xbox Wire blog post featuring an interview with head of the SteamWorld franchise, Brjann Sigurgeirsson, the article also notes what the next SteamWorld game could look like:

"I think The Station has proved that we can we can take SteamWorld in in any direction. There's this internal joke that the next one should be a dating sim. And it's a joke until we... make that game."

SteamWorld Build will also be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch when it debuts in a couple of weeks.