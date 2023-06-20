Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build gets new gameplay trailer

The next SteamWorld title is getting a console release later this year.

It's been quite a while since we got a new installation in the quirky and often outright brilliant SteamWorld franchise. The last title was SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, which was released in 2019, but this is about to change with SteamWorld Build.

It was announced earlier this year and actually has a playable demo available on Steam. An official release date hasn't been revealed yet, but we know this SteamWorld construction and management simulator is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox later this year.

Now the nice folks from The Station and Thunderful Publishing has released a new gameplay trailer to show what we can expect. You'll find the video below, and we have to say this looks really good.

SteamWorld Build

