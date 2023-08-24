SteamWorld Build gets an official release date

HQ

SteamWorld Build was announced back in January and a playable demo was launched on the same day. As the name implies, this is a more strategic city builder take on the SteamWorld universe, and the response on the demo has been overwhelmingly positive.

Now Thunderful Publishing has decided on a release date for the game for both PC and consoles (PlayStation, Switch and Xbox) and it turns out it will be one of the final bigger premieres in 2023 as it arrives on December 1. Even though this is normally a genre that is best played on PC, Thunderful says it will be just as good for the consoles. It's also confirmed to be a Game Pass title starting day 1.