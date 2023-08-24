Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build gets an official release date

Prepare to start building your very own SteamWorld in December.

SteamWorld Build was announced back in January and a playable demo was launched on the same day. As the name implies, this is a more strategic city builder take on the SteamWorld universe, and the response on the demo has been overwhelmingly positive.

Now Thunderful Publishing has decided on a release date for the game for both PC and consoles (PlayStation, Switch and Xbox) and it turns out it will be one of the final bigger premieres in 2023 as it arrives on December 1. Even though this is normally a genre that is best played on PC, Thunderful says it will be just as good for the consoles. It's also confirmed to be a Game Pass title starting day 1.

SteamWorld Build

