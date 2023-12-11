Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SteamWorld Build gets a free Christmas update

An amazing winter wonderland awaits you.

We're only two weeks from Christmas and plenty of video games have already added different types of holiday festivities. One of them is the recently released SteamWorld Build, which has now replaced the dusty desert with a crispy white winter wonderland in the update Jingle Bolts.

There are also several other holiday themed additions like the citizens of your mining town dressing up for Christmas, and even things you can build. As the game comes from a Swedish developer and publisher, there is of course a major Yule goat, but also other things like candy cane fences and the mandatory Christmas tree.

The update is free for all formats, and the developer writes that there are "more updates planned in 2024" for other festive seasons. Check out the Jingle Bolts trailer below and don't forget to read our review of the game, where we explain why you should check it out.

SteamWorld Build is available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass.

SteamWorld Build

