SteamWorld Build announced

It was difficult to say what to expect when Thunderful told us it would reveal the future of the SteamWorld games today, so we'd be surprised no matter what. That's what makes the announcement so brilliant, as it's a perfect fit even when it's out of left field.

Because SteamWorld Build is, as you might have gathered from its name, a city-building game set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch later this year. One of the aspects that sets it apart from Anno 1800, SimCity and the like is how it's multi-layered. What do I mean by that? Well, while you might be building a cool-looking town above ground, many of your diggers will be mining resources and fighting enemies under it. That's right. This isn't the kind of city-builder where your only challenge is gathering enough resources fast, as the mining operation will awaken monsters that haven't been served their morning coffee yet. Then why keep mining so deep?

The reason is that our world is doomed, so one of the reasons why you're spending so much time above ground is to build a rocket. Not exactly a fun thought, which is why you'll also need to keep the steambots' minds off this danger by keeping them happy with saloons, restaurants and such.

Simply put, SteamWorld Build seems like a great mix of a dungeon keeper and city-builder with SteamWorld's fantastic style and accessibility-focus. Sound good? Then I have amazing news: you can play it right now thanks to a demo on Steam, so get digging and building right away.