Steam's Winter Sale has kicked off

As one of the most used PC game platforms, you can find an incredible amount of titles on Steam. But, more than often, we are forced to make decisions between what to buy first and what to put on our wish-list so we wouldn't starve to death before next paycheck comes in. Luckily, those seasonal sale events give us an opportunity to save a few bucks while finally getting the games that have been kept in the cart.

Now,Steam's Winter Sale has just begun, and will last until January 5.

Some of the most popular games this year can be found with really tempting discounts, for example, 20% off for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, 40% off for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and 50% off for Remedy's masterpiece Control. Several games from the Resident Evil franchise are also on sale. Check here to see if the games you've always wanted are cheaper!

Oh, and don't forget the Steam Awards are still open for voting, so go support your favorite games in 2020 by casting your votes across 10 categories. Winners will be announced January 3 at 10AM PT.

