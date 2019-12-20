Steam's Winter Sale has kicked off with Holiday Quests

Valve loves to host a sale on Steam, and now the annual Winter Sale has kicked off, running until January 2 at 10:00 PT (18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET), providing plenty of savings and deals on a number of titles.

On top of that, players earn Festivity Tokens when shopping and/or completing Holiday Quests, with these able to be used in the Holiday Market, including Chat Room Effects, Chat Stickers, sale coupons, and more.

You can check out the Market here, and you can see the Quests here, which range from jumping into a group chat room to adding games to your Wish List.

Some of the discounted games include Fallout 4, Destiny 2, Dark Souls III, The Surge 2, Life is Strange 2, and more.

What deals do you have your eye on?

