Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Steam's Winter Sale has kicked off with Holiday Quests

Festivity Tokens can be earned for extra goodies at the Holiday Market, adding to the tons of discounts.

Valve loves to host a sale on Steam, and now the annual Winter Sale has kicked off, running until January 2 at 10:00 PT (18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET), providing plenty of savings and deals on a number of titles.

On top of that, players earn Festivity Tokens when shopping and/or completing Holiday Quests, with these able to be used in the Holiday Market, including Chat Room Effects, Chat Stickers, sale coupons, and more.

You can check out the Market here, and you can see the Quests here, which range from jumping into a group chat room to adding games to your Wish List.

Some of the discounted games include Fallout 4, Destiny 2, Dark Souls III, The Surge 2, Life is Strange 2, and more.

What deals do you have your eye on?

Steam's Winter Sale has kicked off with Holiday Quests

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content