Steam's top-selling and most-played games of 2020 have been revealed

With year now coming to an end, Steam has revealed figures on its top-selling and most-played games of 2020. Sadly though, the exact figures for revenue and hours played have not been revealed within these lists, but it still offers a fascinating look into what really resonated with PC gamers throughout the year.

Here are the top 12 best sellers:



Dota 2



Grand Theft Auto V



Red Dead Redemption 2



Cyberpunk 2077



Playerunknown's Battlegrounds



Doom Eternal



Monster Hunter World



Rainbow Six: Siege



Destiny 2



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Among Us



Here are the 11 most played games:



Dota 2



Among Us



Terraria



Cyberpunk 2077



Life is Strange 2



Monster Hunter World



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord



Destiny 2



Playerunknown's Battlegrounds



Grand Theft Auto V



