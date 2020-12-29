Steam's top-selling and most-played games of 2020 have been revealed

Dansk
With year now coming to an end, Steam has revealed figures on its top-selling and most-played games of 2020. Sadly though, the exact figures for revenue and hours played have not been revealed within these lists, but it still offers a fascinating look into what really resonated with PC gamers throughout the year.
Here are the top 12 best sellers:
Here are the 11 most played games:
Thanks, IGN.
