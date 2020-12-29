Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Steam's top-selling and most-played games of 2020 have been revealed

The two lists are, unsurprisingly, very similar.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With year now coming to an end, Steam has revealed figures on its top-selling and most-played games of 2020. Sadly though, the exact figures for revenue and hours played have not been revealed within these lists, but it still offers a fascinating look into what really resonated with PC gamers throughout the year.

Here are the top 12 best sellers:


  • Dota 2

  • Grand Theft Auto V

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

  • Doom Eternal

  • Monster Hunter World

  • Rainbow Six: Siege

  • Destiny 2

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Among Us

Here are the 11 most played games:


  • Dota 2

  • Among Us

  • Terraria

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Life is Strange 2

  • Monster Hunter World

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

  • Destiny 2

  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

  • Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, IGN.

Steam's top-selling and most-played games of 2020 have been revealed


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy