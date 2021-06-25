Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Steam's Summer Sale is now in full swing

Get ready for some hefty discounts on heavy hitters like Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 4.

Steam's annual Summer Sale is now in full swing once again and it includes some sizable discounts across hundreds of different titles. The sale is set to run until July 8, and there are discounts across many major franchises, including some that have had recent announcements for new installments. These include Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 4.

You can take a look at a few of our highlights from the sale below:

The Sims 4 - £4.19 (88% off)

Battlefield V - £13.74 (75% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - £14.99 (50% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - £24.95 (50% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 - £11.99 (70% off)

