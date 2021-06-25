Steam's Summer Sale is now in full swing

Steam's annual Summer Sale is now in full swing once again and it includes some sizable discounts across hundreds of different titles. The sale is set to run until July 8, and there are discounts across many major franchises, including some that have had recent announcements for new installments. These include Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 4.

You can take a look at a few of our highlights from the sale below:

The Sims 4 - £4.19 (88% off)

Battlefield V - £13.74 (75% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - £14.99 (50% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - £24.95 (50% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 - £11.99 (70% off)