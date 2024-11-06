Steam's new game recording feature is now live

HQ

A few months back, we reported that Steam was introducing its own Steam Game Recording feature. Essentially, instead of using another program to record your own gameplay, this feature would run in the background of any app you opened through the Steam client.

With background recording, you could make sure that you could clip your favourite moments and even rewind to certain points to see where you might have made a misstep or relive one of your greatest plays.

Of course, you can also share these clips online through features embedded into the Steam Game Recording system. One of the most interesting elements is the Timelines feature, which lets you scroll through entire games, specifically focusing on one hero, moment, etc. It's only available for certain games, but will allow people who want that extra level of analysis to dig in deep. Check out all the details here.