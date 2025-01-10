Steam's most popular operating systems of 2024

HQ

As we wrap up 2024, Windows remains the dominant force on Steam (no surprises there). According to the latest data, Windows 11 64-bit takes the lead at 54.96%, marking a healthy increase of nearly 2%. Windows 10 64-bit follows closely behind at 42.39%, though it experienced a slight decline of 0.92%. Despite these small changes, it's clear that the majority of Steam users continue to favour Microsoft's operating systems for gaming.

While Windows holds a strong grip, other platforms like macOS and Linux are gradually growing in popularity. MacOS 15.1.1 64-bit saw a notable rise of 0.41%, reaching 0.52% of the market, while macOS in total accounted for 1.61%. Linux is also showing signs of life, with a 0.26% boost, totalling 2.29%. Although their numbers remain smaller compared to Windows, these operating systems are steadily carving out a niche in the gaming community.

With these trends in mind, it's clear that optimizing your game for different operating systems can help broaden your reach. Do you plan to support multiple OS versions for your next game release? What's your take on the rise of alternative platforms?