Steam's most popular languages of 2024

As we bid farewell to 2024, it's clear that language preferences among gamers on Steam continue to evolve. According to the latest data, English remains the dominant language (no surprises there), with 42.14% of users opting for it, showing a notable increase of nearly 9%. This highlights the growing reach of the platform in both English-speaking regions and the widespread use of English across non-English-speaking countries, but also the need for developers to keep other regions in mind when planning localization.

Simplified Chinese follows closely behind at 29.95%, with a slight dip in usage from the previous period. Russian, on the other hand, saw a modest rise of 0.63%, securing its spot as the third-most popular language. Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil) also gained traction, each seeing a 1.22% increase, reflecting the steady growth in these language-speaking markets. However, despite these gains, other languages like Korean and Japanese experienced slight declines in usage.

With this global language spread in mind, choosing the right language for localization can make a big difference in a game's success. But it's not just about speaking the language—understanding market trends and players' spending behaviour is key. Are you considering localization for your next game? Which language will give your game the best shot at success on Steam?