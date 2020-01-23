Steam's Lunar New Year sale is now live

Steam is well known for its many sale occasions and at this very moment, the Lunar New Year is being celebrated. You know what that means - Lunar New Years sale on Steam. The current sale just started and will run through January 27 and features selected sales each day as well as a wider general sale, seasonal Steam rewards and more.

Do you want to check out the featured sales for the day and those to come? Head on over to the sale page right here.

Do you participate in Steam's annual events?