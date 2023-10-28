Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Steam's Halloween Sale is now live

You can now save big on Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, and The Last of Us Part 1.

With Halloween only being a matter of days away, Steam has launched a sale in celebration of the holiday and this includes sizable discounts on many spooky titles.

The sale is set to run from 26th October - 2nd November and includes titles in major franchises such as Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat, and The Last of Us.

You can take a look at some of our top recommendations from the sale below:

