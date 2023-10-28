Steam's Halloween Sale is now live

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Follow us
With Halloween only being a matter of days away, Steam has launched a sale in celebration of the holiday and this includes sizable discounts on many spooky titles.
The sale is set to run from 26th October - 2nd November and includes titles in major franchises such as Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat, and The Last of Us.
You can take a look at some of our top recommendations from the sale below: