Death Stranding

Steam's Autumn Sale sees discounts on Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, and more

The sale is now active and will run until December 1.

The Steam Autumn Sale has now launched, and it includes hefty discounts on some of the year's finest titles. Running until December 1, the sale is headlined by games such as Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Additionally, nominations for The Steam Awards have now opened and you can place your vote in a number of categories including Game of the Year, Better With Friends, and Labor of Love.

Below we have put together a list of a few titles you should consider picking up:

Death Stranding - £27.49 (50%)
Doom Eternal - £16.49 (67%)
Halo: The Master Chief Collection £19.49 (35%)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps - £12.49 (50%)
Star Wars: Squadrons £20.99 (40%)

Death Stranding

