The wait for the Steam Autumn Sale is almost over! On 21st November users will be able to take advantage of "tens of thousands of discounted games."

To help ramp up the excitement, Steam released the below teaser which offers a sneak peek at some of the games that will be getting discounted. Some of the games mentioned here are Starfield, Valheim, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the Last of Us Part 1.

The Steam Autumn Sale is set to end on 28th November at 6PM GMT/ 7PM CET.