Steam's annual summer sale is on

Hold on to your wallets, folks, because this year's big Steam Summer Sale has begun and will run until 7pm on 11 July.
As always, as well as thousands of discounts, you can also collect collectible cards with unique rewards for those who care about such things.
So now's your chance to bargain and fill your statistically overflowing Steam Library with loads of goodies at fantastic prices.
<strong>Which special title have you bought the most this year?</strong