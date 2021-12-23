Cookies

Steam Winter Sale just began, go grab yourself some awesome games

It's set to run until January 5.

What is better than spending some hard-earned cash on the games that you've been keeping an eye on, at the end of the year? Valve knows this and is rounding out the year with a final sale to ring in the holidays and New Year.

Valve just kicked off Steam Winter Sale, some of the best games released this year are a lot cheaper now. You can find some good deals, for example, the highly acclaimed and award-winning Deathloop is half price, New World from Amazing Games is 25% off, A Total War Saga: Troy is 25% off. The titles that have been around for a while can also be found here, if you missed them when they initially launched, now it's a good time to collect them: the classic Dark Soul III is 75% off, and Hades, one of the best indies launched last year, is 35% off. There are more options waiting for you to take a look.

Steam Winter Sale just started yesterday, and will run until January 5, 2022 at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

Time to do some shopping!

