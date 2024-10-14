Steam warns users they're buying a digital license, not game ownership

HQ

As physical media seems to be ever on the decline, especially in the gaming space, a lot of people are concerned about what they actually own. Those concerns are sure to skyrocket thanks to a new Steam notification that pops up when you're trying to buy a game.

When you go to check out, as spotted by VGC, you'll now get a message saying that a purchase of a digital product grants a licence for said product, rather than giving you full ownership. That means that this license can be revoked.

This has always been the case, but the warnings were much more vague and often hidden on terms and conditions pages. A California bill recently passed that prevented digital retailers from using terms like buy unless a customer are warned they're actually purchasing a license.